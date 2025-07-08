Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to take major strides in the transfer window this summer after Thomas Frank’s appointment. Their Europa League triumph at the backend of last season not only bolstered their finances but has also equipped the club to sign its primary targets as a result of being able to play in the Champions League next season.

Mathys Tel’s signing from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal has already been confirmed and there is also heavy interest from the Lilywhites in West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus. According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are also in conversations to acquire Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to be available for only £13 million.

Vlahovic scored 17 goals and provided five assists in all competitions last season but is one of several players Juve are looking to offload. As he enters the last year of his contract with the Bianconeri, there is no agreement in place over a renewal, more so due to his £315,000 weekly wage and the Premier League has been widely thought to be his next destination.

Vlahovic at £13 million is an incredible deal

Dusan Vlahovic to Tottenham Hotspur for only £13 million would be a fantastic deal. The 25-year-old has an imposing presence in the box and can physically exploit defenders to latch onto crosses as well as get into scoring positions. He makes intelligent moves in the area and with a height of over six feet, the Serbian also makes for a good target man due to his heading.

Spurs had barely any quality depth in the final third last season and struggled when Dominic Solanke was enduring a poor run of fitness or form. With Timo Werner also no longer a Tottenham player and Richarlison unlikely to be at the club for much longer, there is every reason for Daniel Levy to sign Vlahovic, even if it means he were to arrive on his current salary.