Everton battling Tottenham to sign Man City’s Jack Grealish

Everton are reportedly set to be rivalled by Tottenham Hotspur to sign Manchester City forward Jack Grealish, as per Caught Offside.

The second half of last season saw the Toffees becoming a solid side under David Moyes’ guidance. They were in the relegation scrap under Sean Dyche, but the Scottish boss helped them survive relegation comprehensively after taking over the managerial role in mid-season.

In the end, the Merseyside club finished 23 points above 18th-placed Leicester City. Moreover, they ended the campaign ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Now, Everton are set to undergo a rebuild under Moyes’ guidance, with signing a new right-back, centre-forward, and midfielder on his agenda. Villarreal striker Thierno Barry is said to be close to moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Caught Offside state that Everton are also planning to reinforce the wide forward position and Grealish is on their wishlist. The Englishman is set to leave the Etihad Stadium having struggled to find regular game time under Pep Guardiola in the last two seasons.

Grealish still has two years left in his current contract and Man City have slapped a £40m price tag on his head. However, Moyes’ side are willing to sign him on a loan deal.

Battle

Apart from Everton, Tottenham are also interested in him and have been monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop. Additionally, Aston Villa are planning to bring him back, while Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Napoli are in this race as well.

Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Neom SC of Saudi Arabia are also plotting a swoop, and they have already made the first move. So, despite Grealish’s recent struggles, he isn’t short of potential suitors.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, Tottenham are prioritising strengthening the flanks. They have identified Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United as a serious option and have been working on a deal to sign him with the player ready to move to North London.

Now, it appears Grealish is also on their radar. The Englishman is a versatile player as he can be deployed on the left flank and in the CAM role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the box-to-box role in a midfield three.

Therefore, his versatility would be a huge asset for Tottenham or Everton should either club eventually purchase him.