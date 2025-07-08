Everton & West Ham eye move to sign Omari Hutchinson

Everton and West Ham United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Ipswich Town star Omari Hutchinson, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old initially moved to Portman Road Stadium on a loan deal from Chelsea a couple of years ago before signing permanently last summer.

In his debut campaign for The Tractor Boys, he guided them to secure promotion, but couldn’t manage to help Kieran McKenna’s side survive relegation last term.

The youngster was part of the England national team for the recently concluded U21 European Championship, and he propelled his country to win the competition.

Now, Football Insider state that the Ipswich Town star has started attracting the attention of several Premier League clubs this summer and he would be open to leaving Portman Road Stadium to continue playing in the English top flight.

Everton are interested in him as they have found themselves thin in numbers in the wide forward position following Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison’s return to their parent clubs after the end of their loan.

Apart from the Toffees, West Ham, Fulham, and Brentford are also in this race, while Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are plotting a swoop for him as well. The forward’s recent activity on social media may suggest that he would favour a move to Signal Iduna Park, rather than joining a Premier League team.

Hutchinson has a £35m release clause in his current contract and his existing deal is set to run until 2029 with McKenna’s side. He is a versatile forward as he is comfortable in the CAM role as well as on the right flank.

With Mohammad Kudus heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham are seemingly lining up potential replacements for the Ghanaian international.

Although Hutchinson struggled to cope with the intensity of the Premier League last campaign, he is a talented young player and has plenty of time on his side to develop.

Moyes and Graham Potter have a very good track record of developing young players. Therefore, Everton or West Ham would be a very good destination for Hutchinson should he eventually leave Ipswich before the start of next season.