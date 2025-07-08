Tottenham ‘confident’ of signing Nice star Evann Guessand

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘confident’ to seal a deal to sign OGC Nice star Evann Guessand, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. Son Heung-min and Mathys Tel can also provide cover in this position if needed, but they are more comfortable out wide.

However, the Brazilian has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been linked with a move away from the club. On the other hand, Son is reportedly set to be sold following Tottenham’s pre-season tour in South Korea.

Therefore, Thomas Frank is seemingly lining up potential replacements should Richarlison and Son eventually leave over the coming weeks. Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are interested in Guessand but they are set to face tough competition from Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fenerbahce over this deal.

However, the player has no intention of moving to Turkiye and Tottenham are ‘confident’ that they would be able to beat Brighton and Wolves in this race as they have qualified for the Champions League.

Although Guessand still has three years left in his current contract, Nice are ready to cash-in on him for a fee of up to £25m.

Guessand to Tottenham

The Ivory Coast international, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position as well as on the right flank. He has been attracting a lot of attention having enjoyed a productive campaign in Ligue 1 last term, scoring 12 goals and registering eight assists in 33 appearances.

Guessand is a talented player and is still just 24, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to lure him away from Allianz Riviera Stadium this summer.

Meanwhile, apart from signing a new striker, Tottenham are also interested in a new wide forward. Having been linked with Bryan Mbeumo, Eberechi Eze, and Antoine Semenyo over the last few weeks, Frank’s side have accelerated their efforts to sign Mohammed Kudus.

The player has already agreed on personal terms with the Lilywhites and they have been working on a deal to secure his service before the start of next season.