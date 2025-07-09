West Ham ‘exploring’ to sign Newcastle midfielder Willock

West Ham United are reportedly ‘exploring’ to sign Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old initially moved to St James’ Park from Arsenal on a loan deal in January 2021 before signing permanently the following summer.

The Englishman enjoyed a stellar start at the Tyneside club, scoring in seven consecutive games. However, he has lost his importance in Eddie Howe’s starting eleven in recent campaigns.

After making only nine appearances in the 2023/24 Premier League season, he made 11 starts last term. Injury problems have been one of the main issues behind his recent struggles.

So, Caught Offside state that after failing to find regular game time at Newcastle, Willock is now ready to leave to play regularly and develop his career.

The midfielder has entered the final two years of his current contract with the Magpies so this is the right time to cash-in on him. Although Howe’s side haven’t slapped any price tag on him, he is valued at around £22m.

Willock to West Ham

The midfielder has attracted a lot of attention from other Premier League clubs, with Fulham and Crystal Palace among those to have registered their interest. Moreover, West Ham are ‘exploring’ to sign a new midfielder and Graham Potter likes the Newcastle man due to his versatility and Premier League experience.

Willick is a box-to-box midfielder by trait. He is an energetic dynamic player and works extremely hard without possession. Moreover, he can chip in with some important goals.

West Ham currently have Guido Rodríguez, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, and Edson Álvarez as options to deploy in the midfield department. Moreover, Andy Irving is another option but struggled to find regular game time last term.

On the other hand, Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from the club. Therefore, Potter is planning to reinforce the midfield department this summer.

Willock is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for the Hammers should they purchase him and he can overcome his fitness problems. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from St James’ Park.