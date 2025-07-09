Everton and West Ham in battle to sign Nicolas Tagliafico

Everton and West Ham United are in a battle over a bargain deal to sign Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico this summer, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Tagliafico has had an eventful journey in the top flight since bursting onto the scene in 2011 with Banfield at the age of 19. His most decorated chapter came during his time at Ajax between 2018 and 2022, where he amassed a host of silverware, including three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cup titles.

On the international front, his honours list is just as illustrious, having lifted the Copa America on two occasions and played a part in Argentina’s iconic 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

With vast experience and a winning pedigree, it’s hardly a surprise that several clubs across Europe in need of a reliable, experienced option have now set their sights on him.

As per Marca, Everton and West Ham have made enquiries about the possibility of a potential swoop for the Argentina international to the Premier League this summer.

The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon, where he made 33 appearances and provided eight goal contributions for the French side. The report adds that he’s now a free agent and is looking to resolve his future soon, with the Toffees and Hammers keen.

Battle

Although Tagliafico has a £5m Transfermarkt valuation, the Premier League clubs could sign him on a bargain free transfer should they decide to finalise a deal for the left-back.

Everton and West Ham are in clear need of summer reinforcements, particularly in defence, where they were found wanting on several occasions.

The Hammers, in particular, had a more disappointing defensive record, conceding a sky-high 62 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. Following the departure of long-serving fullback Aaron Cresswell, Brazilian international Emerson Palmieri and 19-year-old academy star Oliver Scarles are the only recognisable left-back options at Graham Potter’s disposal, prompting the need for reinforcement in that position.

For the Toffees, Vitaliy Mykolenko is the only recognisable left-back in the squad, prompting concerns over fatigue and the lack of an adequate replacement in the event of injury.

Tagliafico would be a viable option to bolster West Ham or Everton’s defence, and his potential addition should be a no-brainer for either club, as neither club will need to pay a transfer fee to sign him.