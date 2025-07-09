Man Utd to ‘make an offer’ to sign Milton Delgado

Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘make an offer’ to sign Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado, as per South American outlet Canal 26.

The Red Devils’ name is commonly used by agents to help their clients secure better deals at their current club or a more favourable transfer elsewhere. Recently, it was reported that Javi Guerra was close to joining United but within a few minutes, more reliable journalists shut down the speculation.

Later it came to be known that the player has been in talks with Valencia to sign an extension. Therefore, the news regarding the midfielder’s potential move to Old Trafford might be the player’s agent’s ploy to help Guerra earn a new improved deal.

Now, Canal 26 report that Man Utd have registered their interest in Delgado following his recent struggles to find regular game time at Boca Juniors. The Red Devils are even ready to ‘make an offer’ over the ‘coming days’ to seal the deal.

The 20-year-old has a contract until 2028 with Boca Juniors and is valued at around £5m by Transfermarkt. So, it remains to be seen how much the South American giants eventually demand to let him leave.

United aren’t the only club interested in the youngster as Independiente, Godoy Cruz, and Tigre are also plotting a swoop. But they want him on loan, and Boca want to sell him abroad.

Delgado to Man Utd

It comes as a surprise that Man Utd are planning to make a move for Delgado, who has found himself on the periphery in recent times and didn’t play a single minute in the Club World Cup, where Boca displayed disappointing performances.

They were knocked out of the group stage after failing to win any game, accumulating only two points. Neither Boca nor River Plate reached the knockouts, but all Brazilian teams managed to get past the group stage of the Club World Cup.

Therefore, the South American story regarding Man Utd’s interest in Delgado might be the player’s agent’s ploy to change his situation at Boca Juniors. Or perhaps, he is looking to help his client earn a better move: rather than a sign of genuine interest from United.