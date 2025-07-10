Tottenham ‘exploring conditions’ to sign Yoane Wissa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘exploring the conditions’ to sign Brentford star Yoane Wissa, as per Sky Sports.

Bryan Mbeumo was the Bees’ talismanic figure last term, making 27 goal contributions in the Premier League. However, along with the Cameroonian, Wissa was also a key player in Thomas Frank’s starting XI.

In 35 Premier League appearances, the 28-year-old scored 19 goals and registered four assists. He was the sixth-highest scorer in the English top flight last campaign.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in Wissa as they attempted to buy him in January and remain keen on securing his service.

Brentford already know about the Lilywhites’ interest in the Congolese international, but they don’t want to sell both Mbeumo and Wissa in the same window, having already lost manager Frank.

Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign the Cameroonian, while the player has agreed to move to Old Trafford. However, United haven’t been able to reach an agreement with Brentford, who want £65m for the forward.

Wissa to Tottenham

Therefore, Tottenham can manage to seal Wissa’s signature if they step up their efforts before Man Utd can finalise the Mbeumo deal. Although Spurs haven’t made a concrete approach over this deal yet, they are ‘exploring the conditions’ of sealing the deal, and a move can happen for less than £65m.

Spurs signed Dominic Solanke last summer to bolster the frontline, but he displayed average performances, while Richarlison never managed to push the Englishman for the first team spot.

So, it is understandable why the Lilywhites are contemplating purchasing a new striker to create competition for Solanke, and Wissa could be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him, as he is a Premier League proven player.

Wissa, valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt, is a centre-forward by trait but can also provide cover on the flank. He flourished in his career under Frank at Gtech Community Stadium, so reuniting with his former boss could be tempting for the forward.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.