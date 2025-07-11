Tottenham agree deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, the Lilywhites initially took time to make moves in this transfer window. But they have now started accelerating their efforts to reinforce the squad and have agreed on a £55m deal with West Ham to sign Mohammed Kudus.

Having secured the Ghanaian’s service, the Danish boss wants to add depth to the attacking midfield department. James Maddison is the only specialist option they have for this position, but he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

Ange Postecoglou used Dejan Kulusevski in this position amid the former Leicester City star’s absence, but the Swedish international is more comfortable on the right flank.

On X, Romano says that Tottenham have agreed on a deal in principle to sign Gibbs-White after triggering his £60m release clause. The player will now undergo medical today before finalising the move.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

Romano wrote:

“Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham, here we go! Spurs trigger £60m release clause after direct contact with Forest today. Medical booked and set to take place in 24h. Follows Kudus deal done, massive moves for Spurs project.”

After moving to City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 25-year-old established himself as a talismanic figure for the Reds.

Having recently cashed-in on Anthony Elanga, Forest would have hoped to keep the Englishman. But the release clause in the player’s contract means they can’t do anything to prevent him from leaving if any club trigger it, which is what Spurs have done.

Manchester City reportedly identified the former Wolves star as an option to replace Kevin de Bruyne. However, Forest eventually didn’t allow his departure, and the Citizens decided to sign Rayan Chekri.

Gibbs-White is an energetic Premier League proven player and possesses the qualities to flourish at the highest level. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the North London club.

In 43 appearances in all competitions, the Englishman made 16 goal contributions in the 2023/24 campaign. He maintained his level last season as well, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in 34 Premier League games. Moreover, he helped Forest qualify for European football.