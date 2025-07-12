Everton join race to sign Panathinaikos right-back Georgios Vagiannidis

Everton have joined the race to sign highly-rated Greek right-back Georgios Vagiannidis from Panathinaikos this summer, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The youngster came to the limelight in 2017 with scintillating displays for Panathinaikos’s youth teams, where he became the subject of interest to several clubs.

In January 2020, Inter Milan beat competition from several top European clubs to sign him as one of the prospects for the future of the club. However, after two loan spells with Belgian side Sint-Truiden, he returned to his homeland to join the Greens, where he has been impressive.

Last season, the 23-year-old was an indispensable figure at the backline for Rui Vitória’s side, making 39 appearances across all competitions, including seven in the UEFA Conference League.

Such a level of consistent performance will undoubtedly pique the interest of clubs, and it’s not surprising Everton are among his admirers.

According to A Bola, Everton have joined the race in signing the Greece international right-back this summer.

However, they face stern competition from Portuguese champions Sporting CP, who have held talks with the players’ entourage in recent days, as per the report.

Bargain

The Portuguese outlet adds that the Toffees are optimistic of trumping Sporting as well as clubs in Italy in reaching an agreement with the 20-time Greek Super League champions and are ‘confident’ of matching his £12m valuation to seal the deal.

Everton currently have Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien, and club legend Séamus Coleman as their right-back options heading into next season.

Among the list, Patterson appears to be the best likely option, as Coleman will be 37 in October, while O’Brien is more of a centre-back/right-back hybrid.

Hence, a move for a young, natural, and out-and-out right-back would be a more fitting addition to David Moyes’ ageing squad. In that regard, Vagiannidis fits the mould of the ideal fullback for the Toffees, combining defensive solidity with attacking intent.

His ability to make marauding runs along the right flank, coupled with sharp interchanges of play, allows him to both create chances and bypass pressing situations with ease.

The deal for the Greek defender should be a no-brainer, with his £12m valuation representing an absolute bargain and an opportunity the club cannot afford to pass up.