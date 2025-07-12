Tottenham ‘considering’ signing Bayern Munich’s Palhinha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘considering’ signing Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites currently have Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray, and Lucas Bergvall as options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Gray and Bergvall are still very young and aren’t ready to play regularly at the highest level yet. Therefore, considering Spurs have qualified for the Champions League and the fixture schedule will be gruelling next season, Thomas Frank is planning to add depth to this department.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham have shortlisted several names, with Douglas Luiz being among them. Spurs have held talks over this deal, and Juventus are ready to let him leave.

Frank’s side have even offered Bissouma in a part-exchange deal to sign the Brazilian, and the Italian giants are ready to take the former Brighton man.

Apart from Luiz, Palhinha is also on Tottenham’s radar and is available this summer. Bayern Munich are open to cashing-in on him just after one year following his struggles to find regular game time last term.

Palhinha to Tottenham

Although Tottenham are ‘considering’ signing the former Fulham man, the Cottagers are open to bringing him back, while West Ham are in this race as well. Moreover, Arsenal and Manchester United previously expressed their interest in signing him. So, Frank’s side will have to face tough competition to get the deal done.

The Lilywhites are also keeping a close eye on Adam Wharton and could make a move should he become available. Furthermore, Lamine Camara, Ardon Jashari, and Hugo Larsson are also on Tottenham’s radar.

Bayern reportedly purchased the Portuguese international for a fee of around £50m, but are ready to let him go for just around £25m.

Although Palhinha struggled to find regular game time at Allianz Arena, he is a talented player and has plenty of experience. Moreover, the 30-year-old previously showcased impressive performances in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Luiz has found himself in a similar situation to Palhinha at Juventus, and he also previously impressed in the English top flight during his time at Aston Villa.

Therefore, either Luiz or Palhinha would be a very good acquisition for Tottenham to reinforce the midfield department.