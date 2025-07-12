West Ham keen on signing Girona defender Arnau Martinez this summer

West Ham United have had a valuable injection of funds after Mohammed Kudus was sold to Tottenham Hotspur this week. The Hammers are likely to use a significant portion of the money to fund another squad rebuild as Graham Potter looks to replace a few ageing first-team regulars and stamp his authority on the squad.

Caught Offside has reported that West Ham are interested in signing Girona right back Arnau Martinez this summer. The 22-year-old has already played over 150 times for the Catalans in all competitions and is tempted by the possibility of moving to England, although he wants assurances over his role. He has a release clause of roughly £13 million.

Potter is looking to sign a right back very actively after experienced veteran Vladimir Coufal departed London Stadium after the end of last season. And while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been above average more often than not, the former Manchester United offers very little with the ball going forward, hence leaving Jarrod Bowen without much support down the right flank.

Martinez a good, frugal signing

Arnau Martinez would be an exciting addition to the West Ham team this summer, especially considering they will not have to break the bank to sign him. At only £13 million, they would be getting their hands on a player with a significant amount of experience for his age and also a record of an unexpected third-placed finish in La Liga in 2023/24.

Martinez is going with the ball at his feet with a good success rate while dribbling, does well to win aerial duels and puts in accurate tackles as well. He has a good work-rate on both ends of the pitch and in one-on-one situations, he also positions himself intelligently and reads his opposition well so as to not provide them with an advantage with the ball.

He has a long career ahead of him and would be a brilliant fit for the West Ham team, who can also provide the player with assurances over his game time considering Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been too impressive.