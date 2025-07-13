West Ham ‘determined’ to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz

West Ham United are ‘determined’ to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer, according to Gazzetta via Tuttojuve.

The Brazil international enjoyed a fruitful five-year spell at the West Midlands, having joined Aston Villa from Manchester City in July 2019. He made 204 appearances across all competitions while providing 46 goal contributions for the Villains.

He also played a vital role in Villa’s historic UEFA Champions League qualification, the first time in over 40 years, before joining Serie A giants Juventus the following season.

However, his stint in Turin has not gone to plan, as he has gone behind the pecking order for both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, and a departure is likely this summer, with England emerging as his possible destination.

Citing Gazzetta, Tuttojuve claims that West Ham are ‘determined’ to complete a possible swoop to bring him back to the Premier League this summer.

The report adds that the 27-year-old is well-liked by the Hammers’ head coach, Graham Potter, who believes the midfielder can rekindle his career at the London Stadium next summer.

Luiz is keen on gaining regular playing time, and the prospect of joining West Ham, who are willing to reach an agreement for his transfer, appears intriguing, as per the report.

Douglas Luiz to West Ham

The Italian outlet adds that Juventus are open to his departure and are in talks with the Hammers over the structure of the deal, believed to be an initial £8m loan fee and a mandatory buy option between £21-25m after a few obligations are met.

While things are not going to plan at Juventus, Luiz has proven his capabilities during his five-year Premier League spell.

The Brazilian midfielder was high on the list of numerous attacking and defensive metrics, including duels, tackles, interceptions, passes, chance creation, and high turnovers.

Following their dismal run of results and underwhelming performances last season, the Hammers are in dire need of a midfielder who not only offers combative qualities to anchor the middle of the park but also possesses the leadership and vocal presence to galvanise a squad that appeared devoid of motivation.

Luiz fits this profile perfectly and would be a vital addition—both as a player and as a leader—as the club look to bounce back from last season’s disappointing campaign.