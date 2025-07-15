West Ham battling with Everton to sign Sergio Reguilon

West Ham United are reportedly battling Everton over a deal to sign Sergio Reguilon, as per Caught Offside.

The Hammers currently have Emerson Palmieri as the only option for the left-back position, but he is expected to leave this summer. So, they have decided to reinforce this position and are closing in on a deal to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Praha.

However, Graham Potter is seemingly planning to add further depth to this area, and Caught Offside claim that West Ham are interested in Reguilon and have been monitoring his situation before making a potential swoop.

After running his contract down with Tottenham Hotspur, the Spaniard is currently available for free, and his agent has offered Juventus and AC Milan the chance to sign him.

However, neither club have made a move yet, while Milan are looking for a new left-back following Theo Hernandez’s departure. Fran Garcia of Real Madrid and Emerson are on their radar.

Moreover, the report say that Everton and AFC Bournemouth are also interested in him and have been keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of a possible move.

Battle

Following Milos Kerkez’s departure, Bournemouth have bolstered the left-back position by signing Adrien Truffert from Stade Rennais, but Andoni Iraola is planning to add further depth to this area.

On the other hand, Vitaliy Mykolenko has been the first-choice left-back option for Everton, but David Moyes wants a new defender to support the Ukrainian.

After ranking through Real Madrid’s youth system, Reguilon burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances out on loan at Sevilla, which prompted Tottenham to purchase him.

However, Reguilon hasn’t been able to flourish in his career in the Premier League and found himself on the periphery under Ange Postecoglou. He even spent a brief spell out on loan at Manchester United in the 2023/24 season, but they decided to send him back to Spurs in mid-season.

Nevertheless, Reguilon is an experienced player and could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Everton or West Ham should either club eventually opt to secure his service in this transfer window. He is a free agent, so he can be signed even after the conclusion of the window.