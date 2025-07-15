Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Man Utd target Mateta

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Manchester United target and Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Reds have already purchased Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez in this transfer window. However, following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and with Darwin Núñez linked with a move away, Arne Slot’s side also want a new striker.

Foot Mercato report that Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak are on Liverpool’s wishlist for the No.9 position, but they are expected to cost around £87m[€100m]. Therefore, the Reds have lined up cheaper alternative options and are keen on signing Mateta.

Liverpool have already made ‘contact’ with the player’s representatives over this deal, with his existing deal set to run until 2027. Crystal Palace are even ready to cash-in on him should they receive an offer up to £52m.

However, the Merseyside club aren’t the only club in this race as Man Utd are also plotting a swoop for him and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

The Red Devils have been working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo over the last few weeks and haven’t been able to close the deal yet. So, if Liverpool move quickly, they would be able to trump their arch-rival in this race.

Mateta to Liverpool

The French outlet claim that Liverpool have been in negotiations with Napoli to sell Núñez and want around £61m, but the Italian champions made a bid worth around £37m. So, there is a huge gap in valuation between the two parties.

Mateta has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the last two Premier League campaigns. After making 21 goal contributions in the 2023/24 season, he netted 14 times and provided two assists last term. Moreover, he helped his side win the Europa League by defeating Manchester City in the final.

Like Liverpool, Man Utd have also been exploring the market to sign a new striker following Rasmus Hojlund’s disastrous performances last term.

Mateta isn’t the flashiest name, but is a Premier League proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.