West Ham co-owner David Sullivan gives the green light for five new signings

West Ham United sold Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur last week in a transfer worth £55 million.

The sale was vital for the Hammers as it has provided them with a significant influx of cash, most of which is set to be channeled towards another squad rebuild as Graham Potter seeks a few fresh faces in his first summer transfer window in charge of the club.

Caught Offside has reported that West Ham’s co-owner David Sullivan has given his approval for five new signings. It is anticipated that the club will bring in a new goalkeeper, a left-sided central defender, two midfielders and a striker.

These will all be in addition to Jean-Clair Todibo, whose loan was converted into a permanent deal at the end of last season.

West Ham set for an exciting squad revamp

How much David Sullivan has promised Graham Potter as the budget for the transfer window is not known yet although it is fair to think that with five signings having been given the go-ahead, the manager will have a decent amount at his disposal.

His priorities are likely to be a new goalkeeper and striker before looking at the backline and engine room.

After Lukasz Fabianski’s exit at the end of his contract, the Hammers are left with only Alphonse Areola in goal and the Frenchman also has crossed the 30-year mark.

The club could look for a young number one and while no names have been linked with them very strongly just yet, their homework for a new purchase in the transfer market could begin soon.

Potter would also like to sign a new number nine following Niclas Fullkrug’s struggles with adapting to life in England coupled with Michail Antonio ageing.

The latter met with a car accident too, which many fear could lead to his career being cut short even further. That said, they have once again been linked with a few centre forwards but interest in either of their targets isn’t concrete.

It remains to be seen how Potter evaluates his current options in midfield and defence once the more necessary purchases are made, following which a call would be taken on the profiles he wishes to sign.