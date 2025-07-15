Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Yoane Wissa from Brentford this summer
Tottenham Hotspur have made two signings so far in the summer in Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus but business for the Lilywhites is far from over.
Thomas Frank is keen on signing a new centre forward as well in the transfer window as he looks to add competition for Dominic Solanke, who was inconsistent in terms of form as well as fitness last season.
Football Insider has reported that Spurs are interested in signing Yoane Wissa from Brentford. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals and provided five assists in all competitions last season.
He is in the last 12 months of his contract with the club, so they will need to sell him this time around in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.
With that said, the report adds that Brentford are not looking to sell him along with Bryan Mbeumo, who is close to joining Manchester United.
Nevertheless, Spurs might yet consider testing the waters owing to Wissa’s contract situations in order to secure a bargain transfer for the player, who is valued close to £28 million on Transfermarkt.
Wissa an ideal signing for Spurs
Yoane Wissa has had the best years of his career under Thomas Frank, so it comes as no surprise why there is interest in him from Tottenham Hotspur after their recent hiring of the Dane in the managerial role.
Having said that, he would be a solid signing for the Londoners, more so if they manage to secure a reasonable price for him.
He is fast, intelligent and is capable of making overloading runs into the box in behind the defences. He can also take on players with the ball at his feet, create chances by drifting into the wide areas and use his pace and power to cut in to score goals.
Arguably, he is a more complete product than Dominic Solanke, who is not much more than a poacher and good hold-up player.
