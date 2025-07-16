Everton and West Ham battling to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed at the end of last season that he plans on selling several players this summer in an attempt to work with a trimmed squad in the upcoming campaign.

James McAtee could be among those the manager is planning to cull in the transfer window, although there is interest in him from within England itself.

TEAMtalk has reported that Everton and West Ham are interested in signing McAtee. Nottingham Forest have also been credited with interest in the Englishman.

Manchester City have told McAtee to find a new club and slapped him with a £25 million price tag, which all of his interested parties would view as a fairly reasonable price for his qualities.

McAtee race likely to be open

James McAtee is one of Manchester City’s most exciting young players, capable of creating chances from the tip of midfield, making late runs into the box to score goals and having an impressive passing range.

He has made the most of his few years under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, where he also won two Premier League titles.

The race for his transfer is likely to be open with Everton and West Ham the most likely sides to show an interest in him. While the Toffees have no specialist number 10 in their squad, the Hammers could do with a new signing considering Lucas Paqueta’s inconsistent form.

Mohammed Kudus’ sale to Tottenham Hotspur has benefited them financially, so they can afford McAtee.

Nottingham Forest would be a threat to both sides, however, as they could offer James McAtee assurances over playing time after Anthony Elanga’s departure for Newcastle United.

The Tricky Trees are also playing European football next season and have that factor as a huge advantage over the other suitors, so it will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old eventually lands up.