Tottenham battling with Newcastle to sign Harvey Elliott

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool star Harvey Elliott, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Although the 22-year-old has never been a regular starter for the Reds, he played frequently under Jurgen Klopp, mainly as a rotational option. However, the youngster found himself completely out of favour under Arne Slot last term.

He started only three times in the Premier League and Champions League, but still he managed to make six goal contributions. The midfielder netted an excellent goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the last-16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

Elliott was an integral part of the England national team, who won the U21 European Championship this summer. So, following his recent struggles at Anfield, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging this summer.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Elliott isn’t short of potential suitors as Tottenham, Newcastle, and Brighton are plotting a swoop for him. Moreover, a few German clubs have also expressed their interest in him.

Spurs will hold talks with the player’s representatives to understand his demands for joining and will also make contact with Liverpool to enquire about the details of sealing the deal.

Elliott to Tottenham

The Merseyside club don’t see Elliott in their long-term project, so they are ready to cash-in on him. The Lilywhites watched the youngster closely in the U21 European Championship, and after being impressed by him, they are now prepared to make a move.

The former scout states that Elliott would be an asset for any club, as he is a ‘very talented player’.

Brown said:

“There’s no shortage of interest in Harvey Elliott. Newcastle and Tottenham are the latest names I’ve heard, both of them are going to test the waters and see what it would take to bring him in. They’ll speak to his agent and find out what he’s asking for and what Liverpool are going to want. “I think he could be an asset to any of those clubs because he’s a very talented player. These clubs will have been watching him with England’s Under-21s and after seeing the way he played in that side, they’re now prepared to make a move. He doesn’t have much of a place at Liverpool any more, so they’re ready to let him go.”

Elliott is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. Therefore, the Reds are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him.

Elliott is a versatile forward as he can play on the right flank and in the CAM role. Moreover, he is comfortable providing cover in the box-to-box role in a midfield three.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top; therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.