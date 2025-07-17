Everton ‘seriously considering’ signing Samuel Lino

Everton are ‘seriously considering’ signing Atletico Madrid forward Samuel Lino, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 25-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos from Portuguese side Gil Vicente back in 2022. Initially, he went out on loan to Valencia to play regularly and develop his career.

He has been at Atletico Madrid over the last two seasons but hasn’t been able to play regularly; instead, Diego Simeone has mostly used him as a rotational option.

Now, Fichajes state that Atletico Madrid are ready to cash-in on him this summer and have already informed the player of their interest. Everton are planning to reinforce the wide forward position and are ‘seriously considering’ signing Lino.

The Brazilian would be open to moving to Hill Dickinson Stadium should he receive the guarantee of regular playing time. The forward is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract.

Lino is a versatile forward as he is a right-footed left-winger by trait, but is also comfortable playing as a wing-back. He is quick, technically sound, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and also works hard without possession.

Lino to Everton

Following Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison’s departure, David Moyes has been left with Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil as options for the wide areas.

Therefore, the Toffees are in desperate need of more firepower on the flanks. Lino is a talented player and can be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service in a bargain deal. However, Moyes’ side would be better off purchasing another winger even if they sign Lino.

Meanwhile, Everton also want a new right-back and midfielder this summer. They were initially close to signing Kenny Tete as a free agent, but Fulham eventually managed to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

Kyle Walker was heavily linked with a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium but has decided to join Burnley. So, it is going to be interesting to see who they eventually opt to sign to strengthen the right side of defence.

Everton have signed Thierno Barry and Mark Travers thus far this summer to bolster the No.9 and goalkeeping departments, respectively.