Everton plot swoop to sign Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old was part of Manchester City’s ever-growing talent factory, where he came through the ranks at the academy level. He had loan spells at Stoke City, Anderlecht, and Southampton, where he shone with the club, eventually making his move permanent last summer.

Harwood-Bellis was a consistent mainstay in Southampton’s defence, clocking up 38 appearances in all competitions. While the season ended in disappointment for the Saints—becoming the first side confirmed for relegation—his individual displays stood out.

His efforts didn’t go unnoticed, culminating in a memorable senior England debut last November, where he marked the occasion with a goal in the emphatic 5-0 triumph over Ireland.

It appears a return to the Premier League looks possible this summer, as TEAMtalk claims that West Ham remain keen on making a swoop to sign him.

Despite issues surrounding Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) as well as Southampton’s head coach Will Still’s desire to keep him at St. Mary’s Stadium, the Hammers remain undeterred in their pursuit of the England international, and a late summer move looks increasingly likely, according to the report.

The report adds that the Hammers’ head coach, Graham Potter, views him as a potential replacement for Kurt Zouma and a long-term option to solidify the club’s backline.

Reinforcement

Amid concerns regarding PSR, TEAMtalk adds that the East London outfit would have to sell players to fund a move for the Englishman, who is valued at £20m by Southampton.

West Ham’s backline struggled all through last season, conceding 62 goals across their 38 league outings—the third-highest total among sides who avoided relegation. Only Tottenham (65) and Wolves (69) fared worse defensively among the top 17 last season.

A summer overhaul at the back is clearly on the cards for the East Londoners, and Harwood-Bellis stands out as a smart solution. The promising centre-half has quietly established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in the top flight, a level of performance that recently earned him a well-deserved England call-up.

His tenacity in tackles, composure on the ball, and strong leadership presence make him an ideal figure to anchor Potter’s backline. At just £20m, securing his services would be an absolute bargain and a no-brainer as the club aim to bounce back from last season’s disappointing campaign.