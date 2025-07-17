Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins keen on joining Man Utd



According to Givemesport, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins would be open to joining Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to enter the transfer market for a marquee striker amid the inconsistency of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee last term.

Watkins was on the radar of Premier League rivals Arsenal at the start of the year, but the Gunners could not secure a potential agreement for him.

Givemesport now claim that Man United are weighing up a move for Watkins. The Englishman would be open to signing for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Watkins is ready for a fresh challenge after Aston Villa failed to qualify for the Champions League. Villa are set to demand more than £50 million.

Top striker

The 29-year-old had a mixed campaign with Unai Emery’s side. He was dropped from the starting XI on many occasions including the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

The likes of Jhon Duran and Marcus Rashford played ahead of him during the campaign, but he still managed to contribute 17 goals and 14 assists for the West Midlands outfit in all competitions.

The former Brentford man has been one of the most consistent strikers since Villa’s promotion back to the top tier and he could be prepared for a new challenge with a sizeable salary increase.

United may not be in Europe next season, but the club’s stature remains a tempting prospect for elite players. Watkins is open to joining the Red Devils, but a deal could depend on the final price.

The Red Devils may seek a possible discount on the transfer fee for the marksman. Furthermore, a move could depend on them parting ways with either Hojlund or Zirkzee to recoup part of the funds.

Hojlund has been more frequently linked with a return to Serie A. If a transfer materialises for the Dane, the Red Devils could step up their pursuit for Watkins in the final phase of the transfer window.

Watkins would be a big upgrade on Hojlund and Zirkzee, and would boost United’s prospects of qualify for Europe next season.