West Ham agree deal to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

West Ham United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Kyle Walker-Peters, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Vladimir Coufal’s departure as a free agent, the Hammers have been left with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the only option for the right-back role. So, Graham Potter has decided to sign a new right-sided defender to replace the Czech.

Now, on X, Romano reports that West Ham have agreed on a deal in principle to sign Walker-Peters, and he is set to sign a three-year contract. The former Tottenham star’s contract expired with Southampton at the end of last season. Following the Saints’ relegation, he decided not to prolong his stay at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Besiktas tried to sign him, but a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition. Now, West Ham have swooped in and sealed the deal. Signing a backup option for free is an ideal business for Potter’s side.

Romano wrote:

“Kyle Walker-Peters has agreed to join West Ham on three year deal, here we go! After deal off with Besiktas, the fullback accepts to join West Ham as formal steps will follow soon.”

The 28-year-old, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, is an experienced player and is comfortable playing on either fullback position, although he is a right-footed right-back by trait.

Walker-Peters to West Ham

West Ham became a settled Premier League club under David Moyes’ guidance and were consistently challenging for a European spot. They even won the Conference League under the Scottish boss.

However, the East London club decided to change the manager in search of more attractive football. Julen Lopetegui was appointed as the manager last summer and was handed money to bring in new players.

But West Ham struggled under the Spaniard, and Potter was brought in to replace the former Wolves boss in mid-season last term. Potter steadied the ship and helped the club finish above Tottenham and Man Utd in the Premier League.

However, West Ham’s ambition isn’t to just survive relegation and finish in the bottom half of the table; instead, they want to challenge for European football consistently. So Potter will have to find a way to bring in the necessary tools, who will be able to help him achieve that objective next campaign.