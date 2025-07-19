Tottenham ‘expected’ to seal deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham are reportedly ‘expected’ to seal a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per Football Insider.

After securing Mohammed Kudus’s service, the Lilywhites shifted their focus to bolstering the No.10 position and thought they had purchased the Reds’ star quickly by triggering his release clause.

It was even reported last week that Spurs scheduled a medical for the 25-year-old, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have accused the Lilywhites of an illegal approach and threatened to take legal action.

So, the scheduled medical didn’t take place, and the move has now been in doubt. The player has continued his pre-season training with Santo’s side.

Now, Football Insider state that Forest believe Gibbs-White’s potential move to Tottenham is off, but the current feeling is that the Reds’ protests are only delaying the move from fruition.

Gibbs-White is still ‘expected’ to join the North London club when the situation cools down and the two parties can find an agreement. Manchester City previously expressed their interest in the Englishman, but Thomas Frank’s side have placed themselves as the favourites to get the deal done.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

Gibbs-White has established himself as a talismanic figure for Nottingham Forest since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He made 16 goal contributions in all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign and provided 15 goal contributions across all tournaments last term.

Following Anthony Elanga’s departure, it is understandable why Forest are keen on keeping hold of the 25-year-old, as they don’t want to part ways with two key players in the same window when they have qualified for European football next season.

On the other hand, Frank currently has James Maddison as the only specialist attacking midfielder at his disposal at Spurs. However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

Dejan Kulusevski is capable of providing cover in the No.10 position, but is a RW by trait. Therefore, signing a new CAM would be the right decision for Tottenham as they will have a congested fixture schedule, having qualified for the Champions League next season.

Gibbs-White is a Premier League proven player and would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service.