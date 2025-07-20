Emiliano Martinez ‘very keen’ on joining Man Utd



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is very keen on joining Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils recently suffered a setback with Andre Onana picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season training. The Cameroonian is anticipated to return in early August, but United are still open to pursuing a new goalkeeper.

Romano has now revealed that United are internally discussing the prospect of swapping players to sign Martinez this summer. They are aware that the Argentine is ‘very keen’ on a switch to Old Trafford.

It is unclear whether Villa would entertain the prospect of exchanging players. Romano claims that there has been no direct contact between United and the Midlands outfit over a potential deal for the 32-year-old.

Possible transfer

Onana’s injury is not as bad as initially feared. He has travelled with United for the pre-season tour of the United States and could play some part in the final game of the Premier League Summer Series against Everton on August 3.

Despite this, there is still a possibility that he could head for the exit door this summer. There is active transfer interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and United will be hoping for a lucrative transfer bid over the next few weeks.

In that case, the Red Devils could make a genuine effort to land Martinez, who has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League. He appears keen on pursuing a bigger challenge during the final phase of his playing career.

The former Arsenal man would be a good upgrade on Onana due to his better decision-making on the ball as well as strong reflexes. He is culpable of making the odd error, but generally tends to provide confidence to the backline with his presence.

A deal could entirely depend on what happens with Onana. If he were to depart, a deal for Martinez could be on the cards. United could be willing to swap a player to reduce the reported £40-45 million valuation for the experienced goalkeeper.