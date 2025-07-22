Tottenham Hotspur ‘seriously eyeing’ swoop for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey

Tottenham Hotspur have been interested in signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig as Thomas Frank looks to upgrade his midfield options. The Dutchman would be a terrific acquisition but has interest from several other clubs in England and Europe with Chelsea reportedly the frontrunners to secure his signatures in a potential £67 million deal.

Sebastien Vidal has reported that Tottenham have already identified an alternative in Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey and are ‘seriously eyeing’ a transfer for the 24-year-old. Given that Unai Emery’s side failed to qualify for the Champions League, the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules will require them to get rid of a few players to balance their books.

Ramsey, while a vital part of the manager’s plans, would yield £50 million and classify the cash inflow caused by his sale as an absolute profit considering he is a homegrown player. Therefore, Aston Villa are prepared to part ways with him for the right money and Tottenham Hotspur could soon commence talks with their Premier League colleagues.

Ramsey’s versatility will prove key

Jacob Ramsey would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur and add some much-needed depth in their engine room. While there are enough deep-lying midfielders at Thomas Frank’s disposal, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are his only creative options who can be impactful in the final third. The Swede is naturally a right winger and may be used higher up this season.

If they are able to bring in the Englishman, Spurs will have a profile who can make runs into spaces and carry the ball forward by linking up with his teammates. His agility and balance help him change direction quickly and effectively to unsettle defences, whereas his ability to play as the number 10 and on either flank is fairly useful too.

Having qualified for the Champions League, Tottenham will feel confident that they can lure Ramsey to Hotspur Way in the summer. The personal terms with the player might not be as much of an issue while agreeing to a deal with Aston Villa could also prove to be a relatively easy job given their need to balance their accounts.