Tottenham want to sign Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per TBR Football.

After ranking through Chelsea’s youth system, the 25-year-old burst onto the scene during a season-long loan stint at Crystal Palace in the 2021/22 season, making 13 goal contributions in all competitions.

Following that, the Blues gave him the opportunity to showcase his qualities at Stamford Bridge, and he was a regular player in the next two consecutive seasons.

However, the West London club opted to cash-in on him last summer, and Atletico Madrid purchased him. Gallagher is an energetic midfielder, and it felt Diego Simeone’s playing style would be perfect for him.

But he struggled to break into the Argentinian boss’s starting eleven last term, and when he played, he was deployed on the flank in a 4-4-2 system.

Now, TBR Football report that Tottenham are interested in bringing Gallagher back to the Premier League and are willing to make a concrete approach.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Having joined Los Rojiblancos last summer, the midfielder still has four years left in his current contract and is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt.

The Lilywhites hold a long-term interest in Gallagher as they were heavily linked with a move for him ahead of last season, but the Spanish side eventually won the race.

He is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park and could be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club should they buy him.

Tottenham want a new No.10, and Morgan Gibbs-White was their primary target. They even thought they had managed to sign him by triggering his £60m release clause.

However, Nottingham Forest weren’t happy with the way Spurs tried to finalise the operation and threatened legal action. As a result, the move is in major doubt. So, perhaps, Tottenham are lining up Gallagher as a potential alternative option to Gibbs-White.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Atletico Madrid star’s service in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, after appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, Spurs have only signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United thus far.