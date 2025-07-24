West Ham interested in signing Chelsea centre back Tosin Adarabioyo

West Ham are looking to bring in a central defender this summer with Graham Potter looking to add to his depth at the back.

After Mohammed Kudus’ sale to Tottenham Hotspur, the Hammers are expected to have a sizeable budget for the transfer window and could use their resources to rebuild several areas of the squad prior to next season getting underway.

Caught Offside has reported that West Ham are keen on signing Chelsea centre back Tosin Adarabioyo but face competition from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

There is interest from abroad too as the report says the likes of AC Milan, AS Monaco and Napoli are thought to be keen. His asking price is expected to be £30 million.

Adarabioyo was a key part of Chelsea’s plans over the last few months, especially in their triumphant Club World Cup campaign earlier this month in the United States, but with the Blues always looking to upgrade their options, he could be offloaded.

Given that they signed him for free from Fulham, he is set to come for a reasonable transfer fee, further fuelling West Ham’s interest.

West Ham may lead race for Adarabioyo

Although there is a decent amount of competition for Tosin Adarabioyo’s services, West Ham could lead the pack. The 27-year-old would have regular game time at London Stadium, potentially partnering with Jean-Clair Todibo in the back four.

Standing at 6ft 5in, his aerial strength and defensive intelligence would make him a key part of their team over a number of other players.

Tosin Adarabioyo is also experienced in the Premier League and having spent the last few years of his career in London, it would not take him a long time to get settled into West Ham.

Crystal Palace might be a step too downward for him, whereas Newcastle United may not be able to provide him with assurances over game time.

Interest from abroad in Adarabioyo could be the only threat to West Ham’s attempt of landing him. It remains to be seen if the player is inclined towards continuing in England, or if he prefers a challenge in another league for the first time in his career.