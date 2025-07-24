Everton prioritising signing Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo

Everton are reportedly prioritising signing Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Toffees have found themselves thin in numbers in the wide areas following Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison’s departure. The duo joined on loan from Napoli and Leeds United last summer but have returned to their parent club.

Currently, David Moyes has Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil as the only wide forward options. Therefore, the Merseyside club must add depth to this area before the start of next season.

Fichajes state that Everton have identified Kubo as an ‘ideal’ option to strengthen the flank, so they are prioritising signing him.

The Japanese international has established himself as an integral part of the Basque club’s starting eleven since joining from Real Madrid; therefore, they don’t want to part ways with him for cheap and want around £35m.

Moyes’ side are even ‘preparing’ a proposal close to Real Sociedad’s asking price to persuade them to cash-in with the forward’s existing deal set to run until 2029.

The 24-year-old is an energetic left-footed right winger and has already established himself as a talismanic figure for the Japan national team.

Kubo to Everton

The forward has been linked with a move away from Reale Arena over the last few transfer windows, and Liverpool were reportedly interested in him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose contract was about to expire this summer. But he has extended his deal to 2027, and the Reds have cooled their interest in Kubo.

The 24-year-old isn’t a productive forward, making 23 goal contributions in 93 appearances across all competitions in the last two campaigns.

However, he is a hardworking player and is technically sound. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Everton have purchased Thierno Barry to reinforce the frontline this summer and have bought Mark Travers to support Jordan Pickford. Additionally, they want a new right-back and midfielder along with a new winger.