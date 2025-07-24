Everton eye move to sign Monaco star Mika Biereth

Everton are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco forward Mika Biereth, as per Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old came through Arsenal’s youth system but never managed to secure his service in the Gunners’ starting XI. He went out on loan on a few occasions to play regularly and develop his career before joining Austrian side SK Sturm Graz permanently last summer.

After being impressed by his performances, Monaco decided to buy him in the winter window, and he enjoyed a productive time during the second half of last season.

In 16 Ligue 1 appearances, the Dane scored 13 goals and registered two assists last term. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top three.

Now, Caught Offside state that Everton have expressed their interest in Biereth following his eye-catching displays for the Red and Whites and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Despite recently purchasing him, Monaco won’t stop him from leaving should they receive an offer of around £40m with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Biereth to Everton

However, Everton aren’t the only club interested in him as Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop.

Newcastle have been in search of a new striker to support Alexander Isak and have been working on a deal to sign Yoane Wissa after failing to buy Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike. So, perhaps, Biereth is the alternative option if they fail to buy the Brentford star, though he is keen on moving to St James’ Park.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are lining up Biereth as a potential option if Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with a move away, eventually leaves.

Following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s departure as a free agent, Everton have purchased Thierno Barry from Villarreal. As a result, David Moyes currently has the Frenchman and Beto as centre-forward options.

So, it is a bit surprising to see that the Merseyside club are still looking for another striker. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Toffees eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Hill Dickinson Stadium in this transfer window.