Tottenham remain keen on signing Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Spurs purchased Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth by spending a club record fee last summer, but he was tepid last term, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

Richarlison was the Lilywhites’ previous record transfer, but he hasn’t had a great time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Brazilian has struggled with fitness problems and is the deputy to Solanke.

Therefore, perhaps, new manager Thomas Frank is willing to reinforce this position. On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham hold a long-term interest in Kolo Muani as they attempted to buy him in January, but the player opted to move to Juventus on a loan deal from PSG.

Les Parisiens are prepared to cash-in on him permanently this summer for a fee of around £43m and have been in negotiations with the Bianconeri as the player’s preference is to stay at Allianz Stadium.

But the Italian giants don’t want to buy him. Instead, they want him on another loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer. However, PSG will only allow him to join Juventus if they make it an obligation to buy.

Kolo Muani to Tottenham

If PSG eventually fail to reach an agreement with Juventus, Kolo Muani would be open to moving elsewhere and may move to the Premier League. Tottenham still hold an interest in him, and the intermediaries working with the player have held talks with the Lilywhites over this deal.

However, apart from the North London club, they have also made contact with Manchester United and Aston Villa to let them know the player’s situation.

Kolo Muani went to PSG for a big-money transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, but failed to find his feet at Parc des Princes. However, he showcased glimpses of his qualities at Juventus last term, making 13 goal contributions in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is still young and has entered the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.