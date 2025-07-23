Full list of Manchester United managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left

Between 1986 and 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester United into a footballing powerhouse, guiding them through an era of unprecedented success. In his 26 years at the helm, the legendary Scotsman delivered a staggering 38 trophies—including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, and two Champions League crowns—establishing a winning culture that became the envy of Europe.

Such was the dominance under Ferguson that supporters with Manchester United tickets could almost be forgiven for growing accustomed to the silverware-laden seasons. However, since his retirement a decade ago, the club has struggled to replicate that golden period, managing just four major honours in the ten years that followed.

The drought has understandably triggered a cycle of managerial changes as the club continues its search for a worthy heir to Ferguson’s throne. In total, nine different managers—including interim appointments—have occupied the Old Trafford dugout since 2013, each delivering mixed results.

In this article, we bring you an overview of each United’s last nine managers and how they fared during their spells at Old Trafford.

1: David Moyes

Record: 51 games in charge; 27 wins, nine draws, 15 losses

Trophies: none

When David Moyes was handpicked to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, there was cautious optimism that the former Everton manager could carry on the legacy of consistent success. But stepping into the shoes of the club’s most decorated manager proved to be a thankless task—one that ultimately overwhelmed the Scot.

Despite being given a six-year contract, Moyes lasted just 10 months at Old Trafford. During his brief tenure, he oversaw 51 matches, managing an average of 1.73 points per game and securing only 27 wins. The team’s performances dipped significantly, and he was dismissed before the season even ended.

Although his time at United is widely viewed as a failure, Moyes has since rebuilt his reputation—particularly with West Ham United—reminding many of the managerial acumen that earned him the United job in the first place.

2: Ryan Giggs

Following Moyes’ dismissal, the Red Devils turned to club icon Ryan Giggs to serve as interim player-manager for the closing stages of the 2013/14 season. Tasked with restoring a bit of calm and pride in a turbulent campaign, the Welshman took charge of the final four league games.

While he made few sweeping changes, Giggs managed a respectable return—recording two wins, one draw, and one loss—averaging 1.75 points per game. That figure slightly edged Moyes’ tally, albeit over a much smaller sample size.

The Welshman remained at the club after his interim stint, taking on the role of assistant manager under Louis van Gaal.

However, when the Dutchman was replaced in 2016, Giggs opted to depart as the club chose José Mourinho over him for the permanent role.

3: Louis van Gaal

Record: 103 games in charge; 54 wins, 25 draws, 24 losses

Trophies: FA Cup (2015-16)

As noted earlier, Louis van Gaal succeeded Moyes and took over from Giggs ahead of the 2014/15 campaign. The experienced Dutchman spent two seasons at the helm, guiding United to fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the Premier League.

Despite failing to secure a title challenge, Van Gaal did bring silverware back to Old Trafford—winning the FA Cup in 2016 after a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace at Wembley. It marked United’s first major trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and remains a notable achievement during a transitional era.

Van Gaal averaged 1.81 points per game across 103 matches—not a disastrous return—but it wasn’t enough to save his job. Just two days after lifting the FA Cup, he was dismissed by the club.

4: José Mourinho

Record: 144 games in charge; 84 wins, 32 draws, 28 losses

Trophies: Community Shield (2016-17) UEFA Europa League (2016-17), EFL Cup (2-16-17)

José Mourinho hit the ground running in his first season as United manager, delivering a cup double by winning both the League Cup and Europa League—defeating Southampton 3-2 and Ajax 2-0, respectively.

He also added the Community Shield to his tally, having qualified for it courtesy of Van Gaal’s FA Cup triumph. To date, he remains the only post-Ferguson manager to win two significant honours in a single campaign.

Domestically, his standout league performance came in the 2017/18 season when he guided United to a second-place finish—something he later described as one of the best achievements of his managerial career, citing unseen struggles behind the scenes.

Though he didn’t boast the best points-per-game ratio (1.97 across 114 games), Mourinho left midway through the following season as the most decorated boss of the post-Fergie era in terms of silverware at Old Trafford.

5: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Record: 168 games in charge; 91 wins, 37 draws, 40 losses

Trophies: none

Among all the post-Ferguson managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held the reins the longest, which suggests he must have done something right during his time at the helm. While he ultimately failed to win any silverware, he did manage to guide Manchester United back into the Champions League—securing third- and second-place finishes in his only two full seasons in charge.

His initial spell as interim boss was impressive, during which he recorded an outstanding 2.32 points per game over a 19-match stretch. However, once appointed permanently, his grade point average dipped. Throughout 149 games as the official manager, he registered 1.79 points per game, bringing his overall average to 1.84 across 168 matches.

Although he brought a renewed sense of optimism and attacking intent to Old Trafford for a period, the momentum eventually stalled. With performances and results faltering, Solskjaer was relieved of his duties in 2021.

6: Michael Carrick

Surprisingly, Michael Carrick emerges as the most successful figure in the managerial landscape since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down—though that claim clearly demands a considerable degree of scepticism. The ex-midfielder was placed in interim charge following Solskjær’s departure in 2021 and navigated three fixtures, securing two victories and a solitary draw, meaning his brief stint was unbeaten.

At present, he sits atop this ranking, though there remains a window for him to either enhance—or more plausibly damage—his current average of 2.33 points per match. His previous involvement with the club as assistant coach from 2018 to 2021 has made him a familiar presence at Old Trafford.

Since then, he has delivered a notably commendable spell in charge of Middlesbrough in the Championship, lending some credibility to the idea that he could eventually return as the club’s full-time manager. Still aged just 43, there’s intrigue around whether the former United player—who featured 464 times for the Red Devils—might someday occupy the managerial role on a more permanent basis.

7: Ralf Rangnick

Record: 29 games in charge; 11 wins, 10 draws, eight losses

Trophies: none

Ralf Rangnick took the reins at Manchester United in December 2021 on an interim basis, intending to transition into a consultancy role once the 2021/22 campaign concluded. The Austrian was expected to bring structure and long-term planning to the club—even if only briefly on the touchline.

However, his tenure was anything but successful. Over 29 matches in charge, Rangnick averaged just 1.45 points per game—the lowest of any manager in the post-Ferguson era. Under his stewardship, United slumped to a sixth-place finish, amassing only 58 points, their worst-ever tally in a Premier League season.

The struggles on the pitch were compounded off it, as Rangnick ultimately declined to take up the planned consultancy position. Instead, he departed England altogether and took up the role of Austria national team manager, bringing a swift and underwhelming end to a stint that had promised much but delivered little.

8: Erik ten Hag

Record: 128 games in charge; 70 wins, 23 draws, 53 losses

Trophies: EFL Cup (2022-23), FA Cup (2023-24)

Among all the permanent managers who have followed Sir Alex Ferguson, Erik ten Hag boasts the second-best record, tied with Sir Alex Ferguson. Averaging 1.84 points per game, he falls short of Ferguson’s remarkable 2.01 average over 1,473 games—but still outperforms many of his successors. That said, his tenure was significantly briefer, spanning just 128 matches.

Ten Hag made an immediate impact by winning the Carabao Cup in his debut season and securing a third-place finish, which secured Champions League football for Old Trafford. However, his second campaign saw the club record their worst-ever Premier League finish—eighth. Despite this, he managed to keep his job by guiding United to FA Cup glory in May 2024, where they defeated their rivals, Manchester City, in the final.

But the reprieve was short-lived. Ongoing struggles in domestic competition during the subsequent season ultimately led to his dismissal—just months after agreeing to a contract extension.

Fittingly, or perhaps ironically, he ended his time at the club with the same points-per-game average as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

9. Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim was appointed Manchester United manager on November 1st, 2024 – replacing interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Portuguese arrived with a strong reputation following an excellent spell at Sporting Lisbon but he struggled to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Under his guidance, United finished 15th in the Premier League table having lost a staggering 18 of their 38 games. It was the clubs worst league performance in over 50 years and Amorim managed just 24 points from his 26 games in charge – a record of just 0.92 points per game.

The Manchester United board have backed the 40-year-old and will support him in reshaping the current squad during the 2025 summer window. How long Amorim will last as manager remains to be seen but he’ll have to drastically improve his record if he’s to remain in the job.

Win percentage of United managers since Alex Ferguson

José Mourinho – 58.33%

Erik ten Hag – 56.8%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 54.17%

David Moyes – 52.94%

Louis van Gaal – 52.43%

Ruben Amorim – 24% * [ongoing]

Conclusion

In truth, it’s been agonising to witness, as the Red Devils have not enjoyed any prolonged spell where their football drew admiration—or even envy—from their fiercest competitors. Not once in the years following Ferguson’s departure has there been a period supporters could confidently highlight as embodying the true identity of Manchester United.

Each managerial dismissal has marked a new low point. Moyes, Solskjær, and Mourinho were all relieved of their duties mid-season. Van Gaal departed following the club’s final fixture, while Rangnick merely completed the term he had been draughted in to oversee. Before the 2024–25 campaign, under Ruben Amorim, United’s worst finish in a Premier League table had been seventh.

Given the fate of former United managers in the post-Ferguson era, could this signal a bad omen for Amorim—or perhaps offer a chance to steady the ship, revive the club, and mount a serious challenge for major honours? Only time will tell.