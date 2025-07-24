Tottenham considering signing Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Lilywhites have been quiet in this transfer window after appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager. Only Mohammed Kudus has joined thus far, and they attempted to buy Morgan Gibbs-White by triggering his release clause.

However, Nottingham Forest have blocked the move, as they believe Spurs made an illegal approach to sign him, so they have threatened to take legal action.

It has even been reported that Tottenham want to add depth in the defensive midfield position. Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pape Matar Sarr are the options they currently have for this role.

However, Gray and Bergvall are very young and need time to develop. On the other hand, Bissouma has been tentatively linked with a move away.

Now, on X, Plettenberg says that Tottenham are interested in Palhinha and have been monitoring his situation at Allianz Arena before making a potential swoop.

Palhinha to Tottenham

The Bavarian club are open to cashing in on him, as he struggled to break into Vincent Kompany’s starting XI last term, and the player has already been made aware of their stance.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Joao Palhinha’s situation. It is not concrete at this stage, but there is interest. Palhinha’s camp has been informed. Bayern are open to talks should suitable offers arrive for the 30 y/o.”

Tottenham usually sign talented young players and provide them with the platform to develop. However, Palhinha has already turned 30, and they will have to break their transfer strategy to seal this deal.

The Portuguese international joined Bayern Munich last summer and has three years left in his current contract with the former Fulham star valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt.

Tottenham Hotspur qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League last campaign. So, they will have to play tougher games next season, and the fixture schedule will be very congested.

Therefore, they need proper depth in every department to perform well in every tournament next season. Palhinha is a Premier League-proven player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs should they purchase him.