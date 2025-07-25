Tottenham make contact to sign Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held initial talks over a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After ranking through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 20-year-old made his first-team debut a couple of years ago. He played a key role under Erik ten Hag in the 2023/24 season, and following his eye-catching displays in the Premier League, he was selected to play for England in the European Championship last summer.

Mainoo played alongside Declan Rice and helped his country reach the final before losing to Spain. However, he failed to replicate the same performance last term, and fitness problems were one of the main reasons behind this.

He struggled to find regular game time under Ruben Amorim. It was even reported in the winter window that Man Utd might be open to cashing-in on him and Chelsea registered their interest in him.

However, a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition, and he stayed at Old Trafford. He has started pre-season under the Portuguese boss and even displayed a solid performance versus Leeds United in the first pre-season game.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Mainoo’s existing deal with the Red Devils will run until 2027, and there is an option to extend the deal for a year further. So, Amorim’s side want to tie him down to a fresh term and have been locked in negotiations over the last 12 months.

Mainoo to Tottenham

But an agreement between the two parties hasn’t been reached yet, and United might be open to letting him leave should the situation persist. Chelsea remain interested in him, and Tottenham have now joined the race as well.

The Lilywhites have been keeping a close eye on the Englishman’s current situation and have held talks to enquire about the details.

At the moment, Mainoo wants to stay at Old Trafford, but if he continues to struggle to find regular game time, he might be tempted to move. Because the World Cup is next summer and he would be keen on securing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Mainoo, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is best suited to play in the box-to-box role in a midfield three or one of the double midfield pivot roles. He is a highly talented player and would be a great coup should Spurs eventually manage to secure his service.