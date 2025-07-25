Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to rebuild their midfield this summer as doubts continue to persist over how much value the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma can add heading into the new season.

Spurs are thought to be keen on a box-to-box midfielder who can help drive the ball forward by winning it back in the deeper areas. TBR Football has reported that Tottenham are now interesting in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher is happy at Atletico Madrid but could lose prominence in Diego Simeone’s plans next season after Atletico’s investment in several new players this season, including Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso.

He had been linked with Tottenham even before he left Chelsea last year, so it comes as no surprise that the Lilywhites are once again pondering over his transfer this time around.

Gallagher switch a strong possibility this summer

Conor Gallagher is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt and could be on the way out of Atletico Madrid this summer. Having spent well in the transfer window, Los Rojiblancos could be prepared to sell him to balance their books.

Not only is Gallagher unlikely to be a regular fixture in Simeone’s plans next season but he also occupies a non-EU slot in the Atletico squad as far as La Liga’s registration rules are concerned.

His asking price could be significantly higher than what Transfermarkt values him at, however, so it remains to be seen how much Tottenham Hotspur are ready to spend on the Englishman, who joined his current side less than 12 months ago, in August 2024.

In either case, he would be a terrific addition to the Tottenham midfield, particularly due to his work-rate. Gallagher has an exceptional ability to win the ball back with his high pressing and tackling skills.

When in possession, he plays intelligent short passes before moving into free spaces himself for the return, therefore transitioning the ball up the pitch quickly.