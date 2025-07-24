Tottenham plot swoop to sign Rennes’ Arnaud Kalimuendo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Stade Rennais forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, as per French outlet RMC Sport.

After moving to Roazhon Park from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2022, the 23-year-old initially struggled to showcase his best. He showed signs of improvement in the following season before displaying promising performances last term.

In 34 appearances in all competitions, the Frenchman netted 18 goals and registered three assists. He managed to showcase his goal-scoring prowess, even though Rennes endured a difficult campaign.

Now, RMC Sport claim that Kalimuendo’s impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has attracted the attention of several clubs, with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

Spurs are keenly looking at him and could make a concrete approach over the coming days. Rennes are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of at least £26m with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig, and Villarreal are also eyeing a move for him.

Kalimuendo to Tottenham

Villarreal have recently lost Thierno Barry to Everton, and Leipzig are expected to lose Benjamin Sesko, with Newcastle looking at him. Manchester United have also been linked with the Slovenian. So, they want Kalimuendo to reinforce the frontline.

The 23-year-old is a centre-forward by trait but is also capable of providing cover on the left flank. Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are the two striker options Tottenham currently have, but the former displayed average performances in his debut campaign, while the Brazilian has been struggling with fitness problems.

Therefore, perhaps, Thomas Frank is planning to add depth to the striker position. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Kalimuendo’s service by defeating other clubs in this race.

Meanwhile, after appointing Frank as the new manager, Tottenham have purchased Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United. Moreover, they have made Mathys Tel’s loan move permanent.

The Lilywhites tried to purchase Morgan Gibbs-White by triggering his release clause, but Nottingham Forest have blocked the move, accusing Frank’s side of making an illegal approach.