Tottenham join race to sign Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, but the presence of more established stars in the first team made it difficult to nail a starting berth.

He went on a four-season loan to Lens, where he established himself. Kalimuendo secured a permanent move to Rennes in 2022, where he has impressed with his performances, earning him six caps in Didier Deschamps’ senior France squad.

He was in prolific goalscoring form for Les Rouge et Noir last season, netting 18 goals across all competitions, and it’s no surprise several top European clubs, including Tottenham, have expressed interest in signing him.

According to Tuttojuve, Spurs have now entered the race to sign Kalimuendo this summer as Thomas Frank looks to bolster his frontline ahead of next season.

The France international has been given the green light to pursue a transfer ‘in the coming days,’ with Spurs set to rival LaLiga side Villarreal for his signature, as per the report.

However, the report adds that Rennes have no intention of letting their prized asset leave on the cheap and will demand up to £34m to agree to his departure. The French side are already lining up possible replacements should he depart the club.

Prolific forward

Thomas Frank’s emphasis on pace, fluidity, and off-the-ball movement in the final third makes Kalimuendo a potentially shrewd tactical addition.

His ability to stretch defences with direct runs and vertical threats aligns seamlessly with the fast-paced style embraced at Spurs.

Though not the most inventive in terms of chance creation, the 23-year-old is a forward who comes alive with service—and with the likes of James Maddison and the newly signed Mohammed Kudus supplying goalscoring chances from the midfield and wide areas, his sharp instincts in front of goal could truly shine in North London.

With the future of Richarlison yet to be resolved, Kalimuendo would not only be a sensible replacement but also an equally prolific centre-forward option alongside Dominic Solanke.