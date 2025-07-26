West Ham to open ‘discussions’ to sign Roberto Piccoli

West Ham United are reportedly planning to open ‘discussions’ to sign Cagliari forward Roberto Piccoli, as per a recent Italian report.

After ranking through Atalanta’s youth system, the 24-year-old struggled to break into La Dea’s starting XI, so he went out on loan on several occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

He showcased glimpses of his qualities on loan at Cagliari last term, scoring 12 goals and registering a solitary assist in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Following that, the Rossoblu have decided to buy him permanently this summer. However, his eye-catching displays have attracted the attention of West Ham, and as per a recent report (via Tutto Cagliari), the Hammers are planning to open ‘discussions’ over a deal to sign the Italian.

Having recently joined Cagliari, Piccoli still has four years left in his current contract, and they want up to £26m to let him leave. Signing the forward by paying his asking price won’t be an issue for the East London club.

The Hammers had an aging attacking department and have decided to part ways with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio. The duo’s contract expired at the end of last season, and they opted not to offer new deals to them.

Piccoli to West Ham

As a result, Graham Potter has been left with Niclas Fullkrug as the only centre-forward option, but he is set to turn 33 next year. Therefore, purchasing a new, younger striker would be the right decision.

They signed Evan Ferguson on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion in the winter window, but his performance wasn’t good enough to secure his service permanently. The youngster has now sealed a permanent move to AS Roma.

Piccoli is a 6ft 3in tall striker and could be a useful acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the London Stadium in this window.

Meanwhile, West Ham have travelled to the USA for the Premier League Summer Series and will face off against Manchester United on Saturday night. After that, they will play against Everton and AFC Bournemouth.