Everton pondering over transfer for AS Monaco star Mika Biereth

Everton let go of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of his contract last season but have yet to sign a striker to replace the Englishman, who was among the regular fixtures in the team during his time at the club.

Caught Offside has reported that the Toffees are now considering the purchase of a striker with AS Monaco’s Mika Biereth on their radar. In addition to Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also said to be keen.

Biereth had a terrific first half of 2024/25 with Strum Graz before joining AS Monaco in the winter. His overall returns from last season read 27 goals and eight assists, and were a testimony of his ability to adapt quickly to a new setting.

The Danish international was formerly a part of Arsenal’s youth setup but failed to break into the first team. More recently, his aggression, movement in the box and finishing have made him a solid striker, who has drawn comparisons with Jamie Vardy.

Everton will face a competitive battle

Mike Biereth is expected to have an asking price of £40 million, an amount that practically all three of his suitors can afford to pay. While Everton can assure him minutes, Aston Villa and Newcastle United might not be in the same boat.

However, if Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak leave Villa and Newcastle, respectively, the duo, who have both qualified for European competitions next season, might give the Merseyside club some serious competition.

Watkins has been linked with Manchester United in the past, while Isak recently asked to leave the Magpies. The Saudi-backed side are in talks with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko too although Biereth is a fantastic option to consider as well.

Financially, Aston Villa and Newcastle United will be able to pip Everton, whereas their sporting projects might also be more attractive to Biereth, especially as he has earned Champions League qualification with Monaco in 2024/25.

If Everton are indeed keen, they must do everything possible to wrap up a transfer for the 22-year-old sooner rather than later.