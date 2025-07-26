Tottenham Hotspur could trump West Ham to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is looking to leave the club this summer and skipped their most recent training session in an attempt to force his exit just 13 months after joining the Old Lady of Turin.

TBR Football has reported that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are interested in signing Luiz, although the player’s preference is to join the Lilywhites as he seeks a return to familiar pastures in England.

Luiz had a great career at Aston Villa, for whom he played a regular role in midfield. The Brazilian international’s wide skill-sets in the middle of the park held him in good stead at the club.

It has not quite worked for the 27-year-old at Juventus in the last year or so, as he has struggled to fit into their system and also adapt to life in Italy. Spurs are keen on the midfielder but his asking price will be key in deciding his fate.

Luiz’s cost will influence if he joins Spurs

After Douglas Luiz skipped the training session for Juventus, the Italians released a statement saying that they will take disciplinary action against him but no reference was made towards his future.

Considering they spent £42 million on him and also tied him down to a deal running until June 2029, Juve will look to recover most of their initial investment, particularly keeping in mind that they are not doing to well financially.

Tottenham Hotspur would be significantly bolstered by Luiz’s signing but it remains to be seen how much they are willing to pay for a 27-year-old player when their objective has been to reduce the average age of the squad.