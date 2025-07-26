Tottenham remain interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham remain keen on signing Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites endured a woeful campaign in the Premier League last campaign, finishing 17th, just one place above the relegated three teams. However, their disappointing campaign ended on a high note as they managed to win the Europa League title by defeating Manchester United in the final.

Despite that, Spurs decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou, and Thomas Frank has been appointed as the new manager. However, the club’s hierarchy haven’t provided him with enough reinforcements thus far this summer to turn the situation around next season, with the new season only three weeks away.

Only Mohammed Kudus has been purchased from West Ham United, and Mathys Tel’s loan move has been made permanent. They also tried to sign Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest by triggering his £60m release clause.

However, the Reds have stopped the deal from happening as they feel Spurs came to know the player’s release clause illegally. The player’s medical was booked at the North London club, but he has been continuing his pre-season training under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that although Forest want to keep hold of him, Tottenham remain keen on signing the midfielder. He is ready to join Spurs and has already told Santo’s side about his stance.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

Forest want other clubs to join the race, and Manchester City were previously interested in him; however, they aren’t planning to go for him, and Spurs are the only club interested in him.

Forest have started exploring options to replace Gibbs-White with Man City youngster James McAtee on their radar. However, the player also has suitors in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund keen on him.

In 38 appearances in all competitions, Gibbs-White scored seven goals and registered eight assists last term. He also helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Gibbs-White is a hardworking, dynamic midfielder and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent campaigns. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.