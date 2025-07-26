Everton eye move to sign Southampton’s Tyler Dibling

Everton are reportedly considering making a move to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances in the Premier League at the beginning of last season. However, he struggled to maintain the same level in the later stages and eventually failed to help his side survive relegation.

Having been impressed by his performances, a lot of big clubs expressed their interest in him earlier this summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among those.

However, Spurs have decided to reinforce the flank by purchasing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, while Man Utd have bought Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Therefore, they are unlikely to make a move for the youngster anymore this summer.

Now, Joyce claims that Everton are willing to strengthen the wide forward position following Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison’s departure at the end of last season.

The Toffees are keen on signing Dibling and could make a concrete approach; however, Southampton’s asking price is a huge stumbling block for David Moyes’ side to seal the deal. The Englishman’s existing deal is set to run until 2027, and the Saints have slapped a £57m price tag on his head.

Dibling to Everton

The journalist says that Francisco Conceicao was also on their wishlist, but he has decided to join Juventus following a promising loan stint last campaign.

Johan Bakayoko was on Moyes’ radar as well, but RB Leipzig have managed to purchase him. Everton like Takefusa Kubo, but they can’t afford to buy him by paying his asking price.

Dibling is a right winger by trait but is also comfortable in the CAM and box-to-box role. He is technically sound, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, Dibling would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the end of this transfer window.