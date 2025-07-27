Everton in ‘advanced talks’ with Lyon to sign Malick Fofana

Everton are in ‘advanced talks’ with Lyon to sign highly-rated winger Malick Fofana this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Since arriving at the Groupama Stadium from Gent during the previous winter transfer window, Fofana has emerged as a standout performer.

After making a substitute appearance in the Coupe de France defeat to Le Havre, he has established himself as a vital presence on the wings for the side.

His displays last season—where he registered 17 goal involvements—have reportedly drawn the attention of numerous clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

However, it appears the Toffees are set to steal a march on their rivals after opening talks to sign the youngster.

According to Romano, Everton are in ‘advanced talks’ over the possible transfer of Fofana to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

The Merseyside club have submitted an official bid to Lyon, and talks are now ongoing with the French club, as well as the player’s entourage, as they look to reach an agreement over his transfer, according to the report.

Quality addition

The football transfer expert adds that negotiations are also ongoing with the Belgium international, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, as they look to finalise an agreement on personal terms.

Everton have already added several reinforcements in the transfer market. Forward Thierno Barry has signed from Villarreal to strengthen their attacking line, while shot-stopper Mark Travers has joined from Bournemouth to provide depth in goal.

Additionally, Charly Alcaraz’s temporary stint at Flamengo has now been turned into a permanent deal. With these moves in place, David Moyes is still keen on trumping the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in securing the transfer of Fofana as the Toffees prepare to usher in a fresh chapter at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 20-year-old would undoubtedly be a quality addition to the Toffees’ attack, injecting flair, speed, creativity, and constant goal threat, as well as excitement, that would keep opposition defenders on their toes and fans on their feet, applauding.