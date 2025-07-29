Tottenham in internal discussions to sign Harvey Elliott

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘discussing internally’ the possibility of signing Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After purchasing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, the Lilywhites prioritised revamping the attacking midfield position, and Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White was their primary target.

They thought they managed to secure his service by triggering his release clause, and the medical was already booked. However, the Reds accused the North London club of an illegal approach and threatened legal action.

Now, the 25-year-old has decided to stay at City Ground by signing a fresh term until 2028. Therefore, Tottenham have started exploring alternative options to strengthen the No.10 position.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham have identified Elliott as a serious option and are ‘discussing internally’ about the possibility of making a move for him. The 22-year-old’s future is currently uncertain, having struggled to find regular game time last term, and Spurs have been keeping a close eye on his situation in recent months.

Liverpool are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £50m with his existing deal set to run until 2027. However, he isn’t the only name on Spurs’ wishlist as Jacob Ramsey and James McAtee are also on it.

Elliott to Tottenham

McAtee emerged as a potential option for Forest to replace Gibbs-White, but they are unlikely to go for him after managing to keep hold of the former Wolves star.

The journalist states that, apart from Elliott, McAtee, and Ramsey, Alejandro Garnacho is also on Tottenham’s radar. However, he is a winger, and they might consider him alongside a new No.10.

Elliott is a versatile player as he is efficient in the right flank as well as the CAM role. Furthermore, he is comfortable in the box-to-box role in a midfield three. The youngster played a key part in England’s triumph in the U21 European Championship earlier this summer.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, the Liverpool star would be a great coup for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.