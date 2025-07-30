West Ham plot swoop to sign Fabio Viera from Arsenal

West Ham United have added Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira to their list of midfield targets this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Vieira did not get the desired start to life he had dreamed of when he completed a move to the Emirates Stadium in July 2022, as he only participated in a handful of matches, mainly as a substitute.

He rejoined Porto on loan last summer, where he enjoyed an upturn in form and performances, featuring consistently for Martin Anselmi.

During his time with the Portuguese outfit, Vieira contributed five goals and six assists across 42 appearances and was named in the starting XI for all three of their Club World Cup fixtures, though Porto failed to progress beyond the group phase.

Following his involvement in that tournament, Mikel Arteta chose not to include him in Arsenal’s preseason tour of Asia, and a permanent departure from the Emirates is now widely anticipated before the transfer window closes with West Ham among his suitors.

According to Jacobs, the Hammers are planning on signing multiple players to add depth to their midfield ranks and have included the 25-year-old among their midfield targets this summer.

Although no formal approach or offer has been made at the time of writing, the attacking midfielder is of keen interest to West Ham, who are looking to bolster their squad this summer, as per the report.

‘Special talent’

West Ham endured a dreadful 2024-25 campaign, and Graham Potter is aware that a fast start is essential following a challenging introduction to his new role. This summer presents him with an opportunity to shape the squad with tactically fitting players.

Securing a consistent goal-scorer remains a top priority, after which the focus is expected to shift towards bolstering the attack.

Reinforcements out wide are deemed necessary, and an additional creative option in midfield could also be pursued. One individual capable of operating in both roles is Arsenal’s Vieira, who has now emerged as a potential signing.

Arteta described him as a ‘special talent’ when he signed for the club and there’s no doubt he could be that creative spark to the Hammers’ midfield, which seemed lacking last season.

While no talks have been held yet, there’s a belief the club could acquire him for a fee slightly above his £19m Transfermarkt valuation.