Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur have bolstered their offensive department this summer and did due diligence to their back four in the winter itself, although it is arguable that they need more depth at left back with Destiny Udogie prone to minor fitness issues.

Nonetheless, their immediate focus is expected to be on the midfield with Thomas Frank looking for a creative, box-to-box option, who can win the ball back in the deeper areas and transition it further forward.

Daily Mail has reported that Tottenham are interested in a surprising transfer for West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, who could leave London Stadium for just £30 million this summer.

The Brazilian international was close to joining Manchester City for roughly £80 million two years ago but involvement in betting and spot-fixing allegations scuppered his switch to the Etihad Stadium. Spurs could sign him for much cheaper.

Paqueta a cost-effective addition for Spurs

Lucas Paqueta is in the last 24 months of his contract at West Ham, so it is no surprise that West Ham are happy to let him go as next summer, their bargaining power will significantly reduce if he does not pen a new deal.

For Tottenham Hotspur, a £30 million transfer would make solid sense given that he is still 27 and has a good chunk of his career ahead. With his off-field issues also a matter of the past now, the player would welcome a new start at a bigger club too.

Paqueta can play across a number of positions in midfield and in the final third, so his diverse skill-sets will help Thomas Frank all the attributes he requires in different areas of the pitch, especially as a deeper-lying ball carrier.

That said, it remains to be seen if Tottenham are willing to make an attempt to sign Paqueta soon or if they would first look to cut down on their existing strength in the engine room before looking to bring in newer faces.