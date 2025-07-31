Everton hold talks to sign Como forward Assane Diao

Everton have reportedly held talks with Como over a deal to sign Assane Diao, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After purchasing Thierno Barry from Villarreal, the Toffees are looking to reinforce the wide forward position in this transfer window. Following Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison’s departure, David Moyes has been left with Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye as the only winger options.

It has recently been reported that the Merseyside club have identified Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais as the primary target to reinforce this position and have even reached advanced negotiations with the French side over this deal.

However, on X, Romano says that Fofana isn’t willing to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium as his presence is to join a Champions League team. So, Everton have started looking at alternative options and have opened talks to enquire about the details of signing Diao.

However, Como don’t want to part ways with the 19-year-old and have already rejected a proposal this summer. Everton are also interested in Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad and have made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

Romano wrote:

“Everton keep waiting for Malick Fofana’s final decision on future as his priority is UCL football… “…meanwhile, EFC management made enquiries for both Assane Diao (Como already turned down a bid this summer) and Takefusa Kubo.”

Diao to Everton

After joining Como from Real Betis last winter, the Senegalese international displayed promising performances in Serie A last term, scoring eight goals and registering a solitary assist in 15 appearances.

He is a right winger by trait, but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is 6ft 1in tall and quick; moreover, the forward is strong, therefore, he has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League.

Diao is a highly talented player and could become a top-class forward in the future, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club should they purchase him.

However, having recently joined Como, the 19-year-old, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Italian side aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him this summer. Meaning, purchasing him won’t be easy for Everton.