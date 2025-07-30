Tottenham Hotspur preparing £45 million bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha

Tottenham Hotspur have not been too active in the transfer market over the last few weeks. They came close to signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest but a switch for him collapsed, thus forcing the club to consider alternatives.

Sebastien Vidal has reported that Tottenham are now interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha with a £45 million bid in the works for the Portuguese international.

He joined Bayern from Fulham last summer but has struggled with fitness issues at the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany’s preference towards Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich has also worked against him.

A return to the Premier League is already under consideration for the 30-year-old and Spurs, who are looking for a deeper-lying midfielder, have already held talks with Palhinha’s employers, Vidal has stated.

Palhinha not what Tottenham need

A switch for Joao Palhinha is not what Tottenham Hotspur require. The 30-year-old’s fitness in the last year has been unflattering, while paying £45 million for a player in the latter stages of his career is also not the best use of resources.

Palhinha had an excellent tenure at Fulham and would have been a worthy addition to the team if he was still in the Premier League or playing regular minutes at Bayern Munich, though at this point in time, he may struggle for game time at Spurs too.

There is still over a month to go in the transfer window, so Thomas Frank and Tottenham Hotspur have enough time to search for a midfielder, especially because they are not very constrained by a measly budget.

For the time being, the likes of Pape Mata Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are good enough to run the show in midfield alongside Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, so there is no desperate need for a new purchase either.