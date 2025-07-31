West Ham looking to sign Mehdi Taremi from Inter Milan this summer

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio returned onto the pitch some weeks ago with Jamaica after recovering from a car accident but there remain doubts over his future at the club.

Likewise, Niclas Fullkrug has also struggled with fitness in the last 12 months, while also struggling to adapt to the Premier League after joining from Borussia Dortmund just a year back.

Consequent to that, West Ham are looking to sign a new striker, as per Caught Offside, and have identified Inter Milan star Mehdi Taremi as a candidate with a lot of experience under his belt, as well as a somebody who would join at a nominal transfer fee.

Taremi scored three goals and provided nine assists for Inter in all competitions last season but with the Serie A giants looking to reduce the average age of their squad, they could be open to cashing in on the 33-year-old this summer.

He has been a handy back-up for the Nerazzurri and before that, he played a starring role for Porto. The Iranian international is also on Leeds United’s radar, so the Premier League could very possibly be his next destination.

Taremi a good short-term fix

Mehdi Taremi would be a great short-term fix for West Ham, whose problems with a reliable number nine have not only included injuries to Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug but also a poor spell on loan in the second half of last season for Evan Ferguson.

As Graham Potter seeks stability in the role, Taremi’s experience would be vital, and his physicality in the box, along with an intelligent positioning sense would make him an ideal signing while the Hammers look for a more long-term choice.

West Ham also have enough money to beat Leeds United to sign Taremi, especially after Mohammed Kudus was sold to Tottenham Hotspur, while their track record of staying in the Premier League might make them favourites for the Asian hitman.