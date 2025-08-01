West Ham eye move to sign Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma, as per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 28-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2022. The Mali international initially struggled to find regular game time but was a key player in Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, he displayed inconsistent performances last term. Still, the African managed to help his side win the Europa League by defeating Manchester United in the final.

Now, he has entered the final year of his current contract, and while citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness report that Tottenham are open to cashing-in on Bissouma this summer to avoid losing him for free next year and are ready to accept at least £13m.

West Ham are interested in Bissouma and could make a concrete approach over the coming days. The midfielder displayed eye-catching performances at the AMEX Stadium under Graham Potter, and the Englishman is now willing to reunite with his former colleague.

However, purchasing the African won’t be straightforward for the East London club as Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him. The Bianconeri want him as he is available for a bargain deal.

Bissouma to West Ham

Bissouma is a Premier League-proven player and is still at the prime stage of his career. The former Brighton star is quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Therefore, he would reinforce the Hammers’ engine room should they purchase him. However, winning the transfer battle against a prestigious Champions League club like Juventus would be difficult.

It remains to be seen where Bissouma decides to go if he were to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

After finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table last term, West Ham have had topsy-turvy pre-season results. Following a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, they won against Everton in the Premier League summer series.

However, one of their goals came from an awful mistake by the Toffees goalkeeper. So, they need to improve a lot to perform well in the next campaign.